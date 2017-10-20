Burger King releases video-taped experiment for Bullying Prevention Month

(WFLA/CNN) – October is national Bullying Prevention Month and Burger King has released a compelling video to support the effort.
The video shows a taped experiment to see what people do when they witness bullying.
The company hired teens to act out bullying on others at one of their restaurants.
It looked like a real incident to the customers, but few people spoke up.
Actors playing employees served mangled burgers, who spoke up in irritation.
The message? Be as willing to speak up about a bullied person as you are about a bullied burger.
