Burger King releases video-taped experiment for Bullying Prevention Month

(WFLA/CNN) – October is national Bullying Prevention Month and Burger King has released a compelling video to support the effort.

The video shows a taped experiment to see what people do when they witness bullying.

The company hired teens to act out bullying on others at one of their restaurants.

It looked like a real incident to the customers, but few people spoke up.

Actors playing employees served mangled burgers, who spoke up in irritation.

The message? Be as willing to speak up about a bullied person as you are about a bullied burger.

