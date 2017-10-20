3 arrested in Gainesville after shooting following white nationalist speech

William Fears (left), Colton Fears (middle), Tyler Tenbring (right). The trio was arrested after a shot was fired after an argument with a group of people following the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer. (Alachua County Sheriffs Office via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were arrested after a shot was fired at a group of people following the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, police said.

A Gainesville Police Department report released on Friday said that Tyler Tenbrink, 28; William Fears, 30; and his brother, 28-year-old Colton Fears, all from Texas, were arrested on attempted homicide charges.

Hours before the shooting, all three men had spoken with the media in support of Spencer’s speech and white nationalism.

The three were in a vehicle Thursday immediately after Spencer’s speech and began making Nazi salutes and shouting Hitler chants at a group of people at a bus stop, the police report states.

One person in the group struck the back window of the men’s vehicle with a baton, police said.

Tenbrink, a convicted felon, showed a handgun after exiting the car while the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot, police said.

“Colton Fears and William Fears were also yelling, ‘Kill them’ and ‘Shoot them,’” the police report stated.

Tenbrink fired a single shot, police said, missing the group and striking a nearby building. He is also being charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

The men fled the scene and headed north on Highway 75, police said.

Just before 9 p.m. an off-duty Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy who had worked the Spencer event earlier saw the men’s vehicle. A group of officers called in stopped the vehicle and took the men into custody.

Tenbrink admitted that he was the shooter, according to the police report.

Police say two of the three have connections to “extremist groups.”

