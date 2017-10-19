Woman remains in hospital after plane crashes on St. Pete road

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is still in the hospital after a small plane crashed on a road and slammed into multiple cars in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon.

Four people in total were injured in the incident, which happened at 18th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

Fire officials said Kimberly Groom, 34, was taken to Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg after her SUV was hit by the plane. Her current condition is unknown.

The pilot, Manuel Izquierdo, 36, and his passenger, Ronald Bizick, 50, were both taken to the hospital and later released.

Alphonsine Dean, the 63-year-old driver of another SUV involved in the incident, and his juvenile passenger were treated and released at the scene.

We still don’t know the circumstances that led to the crash, but the pilot is being praised for putting the plane down where he did.

“Where I looked up and could see him going sideways, it was right over where the school was, and if he would’ve gone down over there, he would’ve probably hit children, because kids were getting out of school,” said one witness, Tabitha Callihan.

MORE TOP STORIES: