Woman raped outside of football game in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Its a terrifying story that has parents on edge. A woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger outside a football game in Sarasota. The suspect is still on the loose.

On Friday night, Riverview High School was packed with fans for their homecoming game. Sadly, just a few blocks away, a woman experienced terror.

Deputies tell us at 8 p.m., a woman was parked on Parma Street when a man forced his way into the car and assaulted her. The woman reported the crime hours later.

Parents say students typically park along these side streets and this attack has them terrified.

“Something has to change about the security in the schools, because our kids are not safe. How do you know you send your kids to school, you don’t know if they’re gonna come back anymore,” said Riverview HS parent Sara Vargas.

The school held a homecoming dance the day after the attack, and yet parents were not notified of the assault until Wednesday.

“I was checking on the news, there was nothing, so I told my son, ‘are you sure this happened?’ Then they call us,” said Vargas.

The sheriff’s office will increase patrols for the next home football game on November 3.

The Sarasota County School District released a statement, urging students to be cautious:

“Always report suspicious activity to an adult at home or at school. If a stranger tries to interact inappropriately with your child, it’s important to report the incident to an adult as soon as possible.

When students who drive attend a game or other after-hours event at school, they should park on campus in a well-lit area. Walking to and from a car with one or more other people is best, whenever possible.

The safety of our students is our highest priority. We are working with the Sheriff’s Office to co-operate with their ongoing investigation and to ensure additional vigilance near campus. With their help and yours, we can help keep all students safe.”

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 with a medium build. He has long, dark brown hair, a mustache and a goatee, and a mole on his face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey t-shirt.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

