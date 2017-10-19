Winter Haven mom charged in death of 8-month-old who got tangled in blanket

By Published: Updated:
Jada (left), Journey (right). Photo courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven mother is facing aggravated manslaughter charges after her 8-month-old daughter suffocated to death.

On the morning of Feb. 13, Journey LaBeouf was found unresponsive and tangled in a blanket.

Investigators said her mother, Jada LaBeouf, 19, left her unattended to go to a hookah bar in Orlando.

Jada initially told detectives she left the house around 3 a.m. to go to McDonald’s with a friend. She admitted to leaving the child unattended and said she did not want to wake up her family. Jada lived with her parents and her sister. She said she and her friend encountered trouble on the way home from McDonald’s, but detectives said that was a lie.

According to detectives, Jada left the house around 12:45 a.m. and headed to a Lakeland hookah bar with her friend. When they discovered it was closed, Jada and her friend headed to another hookah bar in Orlando and stopped at a McDonald’s in Kissimmee on the way home.

Detectives said Jada’s mother sent her a text around 4:45 a.m., asking where she was. Jada did not tell her family she had left without her daughter and never asked her mother to check on Journey. The family did not know the child was at home, tangled in the blanket.

Investigators said Jada failed to provide Journey with the care and supervision necessary to maintain her health and said that failure resulted in the infant’s death.

“This terrible tragedy was 100% preventable. It is beyond comprehension how a mother could leave her child alone for five hours. That beautiful little baby girl should be alive today,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

LeBeouf has not been booked into jail. .

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s