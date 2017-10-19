UF student leaders to hold virtual assembly during Richard Spencer’s speech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – As white supremacist Richard Spencer, police and protesters descend on the University of Florida, student leaders are helping other students find a safe way to protest while promoting diversity and inclusion.

Together UF, a student-led initiative has created a virtual assembly for those who want to remain engaged with the community during Spencer’s speech.

The assembly, which lasts from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, will include a series of videos and performances from around the Gator community intended to open up a dialogue about race relations, cooperation, diversity and much more.

The campaign is also encouraging students to donate to their student emergency assistance fund for students impacted by recent natural disasters.

UF President Kent Fuchs believes Spencer, the man at the center of a “Unite the Right” rally that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old woman in August, wants the speech he will deliver to spark violence in order to gain sympathy for the Alt-Right movement he represents.

“Now, for the first time in the history of our nation, very different racist groups are coming together under one person who speaks their language and their words and speaks their views on racism and white supremacy,” Fuchs said. “They’re coming to campus with the intentions of confrontation and with the intention of having all of us repeat their view on the world.”

Students are encouraged to stay away from Spencer’s speech, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the university’s Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Students who want to attend the virtual assembly should visit, https://mediasite.video.ufl.edu/Mediasite/Play/600397f7f0da44ffb28fea79ee5aecab1d

To donate to students in need, visit https://www.uff.ufl.edu/Onlinegiving/FundDetail.asp?FundCode=012439&AppealCode=GXSWRA1

Please note, only those with active gatorlink accounts will be able to log in.

