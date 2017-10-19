Today is ‘Dollar Day’ at Hillsborough County Fair

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Get your singles out because it’s “Dollar Day” at the Hillsborough County Fair!

Dollar Day means you will pay one dollar for entry and a dollar for each ride.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday evening and will remain open until 10 p.m.

Here is the rest of the fair schedule: Then, on Friday, gates will open at five and the fun goes on until 11 p.m. Saturday. hours are 10am till 11pm Sunday 10am till 8pm On Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 The Rodeo will be presented for ten dollars

  • Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every day there will be firefighter shows, Robinson’s racing pigs, pumpkin painting, pumpkin patch, free entertainment in the talent tent and much more.

Get the full schedule of events here.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s