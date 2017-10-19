Today is ‘Dollar Day’ at Hillsborough County Fair

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Get your singles out because it’s “Dollar Day” at the Hillsborough County Fair!

Dollar Day means you will pay one dollar for entry and a dollar for each ride.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday evening and will remain open until 10 p.m.

Friday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Every day there will be firefighter shows, Robinson’s racing pigs, pumpkin painting, pumpkin patch, free entertainment in the talent tent and much more.

