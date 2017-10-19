Thrift store Halloween means you don’t have to break the bank

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is no reason to ghost your bank account while shopping for Halloween Costumes and decorations. Thrift shops are filled with bargains with gently used and brand new items up for grabs.

“This is one of the busiest seasons for Goodwill-Suncoast,” said Jennifer Fleming of Goodwill.

It might seem overwhelming but there is a way to find a spooktacular costume.

“The way I like to get started is I look for basic item especially if you don’t know what you want to be. so if you take a black dress like this you could be a pirate, a gypsy, It could be a rock star you name it,” said Fleming.

What most people don’t realize is retailers donated new costumes and outdoor decoration that are brand new.

“Each of our stores has a department called planet Halloween – and we have prepackaged brand new costumes – and we also have costumes that people have donated that are even less expensive – then in you want something different and you want to be really creative you can look in your regular racks,” said Fleming.

There is a perfect party to show off your Halloween costume find. Goodwill is holding a huge fundraiser on the Starship in Tampa, Friday, October 20th. All proceeds go to Goodwill Suncoast.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD