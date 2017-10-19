Tampa FBI: 84 children recovered, 120 arrested in nationwide sex trafficking probe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 84 children were recovered in a nationwide sex trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of 120 suspects.

Here in Tampa, the FBI field office recovered one juvenile and arrested three suspected human traffickers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the nationwide effort from Oct. 12 to 15.

As part of the investigation, FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and Internet websites.

The youngest victim recovered during the operation was 3 months old and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.

Minors recovered are offered assistance from state protective services and the FBI’s Victim Services Division. Depending on the level of need, victims are offered medical and mental health counseling, as well as a number of other services.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street. It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

The investigation is called Operation Cross Country and has been conducted 11 times.

