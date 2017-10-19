Tampa Bay area now in running to be location of Amazon’s 2nd headquarters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The bids are in and the Tampa Bay area is now in the running to possibly be the location of Amazon’s second headquarters.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman are making sure Tampa Bay is at the top of Amazon’s bid list.

The $5 billion high-stakes project is predicted to forever change the winning’s city economy and provide work for thousands.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.

