Suspect shot by Citrus County deputy after brandishing weapon

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Citrus County on Thursday.

Deputies were called to Turner Avenue in Floral City for a possibly suicidal man.

A neighbor had called to seek help for him.

Deputies found the man, identified as Douglas Veltman, 58, outside of his home when they arrived.

Deputies asked to see Veltman’s hands and he did not comply at first.

After repeated requests, he brandished a weapon.

Shots were fired by a deputy and the man was injured and flown to Tampa Hospital.

It is not yet known if Veltman fired at deputies.

FDLE is on scene conducting an investigation.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is agency policy.

