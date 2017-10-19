Speed Busters: Pasco mom worried about speeders who drive by her son’s school bus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters is revving up in Pasco County today. A frustrated Port Richey mom contacted our traffic reporter Leslee Lacey about vehicles speeding past her son’s stopped school bus. So, Leslee grabbed her speed buster gun and headed to Port Richey.

US 19 is one of the busiest highways in the Tampa Bay area. And right at Highway 19 and Commons Blvd., there is a school bus stop where concerned mother Norma Lincoln met Leslee. Norma says she regularly witnesses vehicles continuing down the road after the school bus stops to let kids exit.

“They are supposed to stop and they don’t,” says Norma. “They are just blowing past a stopped school bus?” asked Leslee.

“Yes they are,” Norma replied

Norma showed me videos where she caught several culprits in the act. So, Leslee and WFLA photographer Paul Lamison arrived to see what was happening. They also captured a car blowing past the stopped bus.

Norma says her son Hunter Yacktzak, is mildly autistic and gets nervous when he sees vehicles not stopping. Leslee asked him, “What would you like to say to them if you had them here right here right now?”

Hunter replied, “Hey quit passing by my bus.”

Meanwhile, Norma says she is scared to death when she sees vehicles passing the bus. And to make matters worse she believes vehicles are speeding.

So, Leslee pulled out her Speed Busters radar gun. She captured three vehicles going 61 mph in the 45 mph zone. She also caught one going 64 mph. About 30 seconds before the school bus stopped a vehicle flew by them going 74 mph.

Leslee asked Hunter his opinion and what he wanted accomplished. “I think it’s not great. And I have one question. Why weren’t the cops out here looking at this investigation?” replied Hunter.

Leslee took Hunter and Norma’s concerns to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Art Rowand acknowledged they have received patrol requests from Norma. He says the area has been assigned as a place for increased patrols. Leslee will be following up on those results.

If you or someone you know has an issue with speeding contact Leslee on her @WFLALeslee Facebook page or on her @LesleeLacey Twitter account, and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-