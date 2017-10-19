Speed Busters: Pasco mom worried about speeders who drive by her son’s school bus

News Channel 8 Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters is revving up in Pasco County today. A frustrated Port Richey mom contacted our traffic reporter Leslee Lacey about vehicles speeding past her son’s stopped school bus. So, Leslee grabbed her speed buster gun and headed to Port Richey.

US 19 is one of the busiest highways in the Tampa Bay area. And right at Highway 19 and Commons Blvd., there is a school bus stop where concerned mother Norma Lincoln met Leslee. Norma says she regularly witnesses vehicles continuing down the road after the school bus stops to let kids exit.

“They are supposed to stop and they don’t,” says Norma. “They are just blowing past a stopped school bus?” asked Leslee.

“Yes they are,” Norma replied

Norma showed me videos where she caught several culprits in the act. So, Leslee and WFLA photographer Paul Lamison arrived to see what was happening. They also captured a car blowing past the stopped bus.

Norma says her son Hunter Yacktzak, is mildly autistic and gets nervous when he sees vehicles not stopping. Leslee asked him, “What would you like to say to them if you had them here right here right now?”

Hunter replied, “Hey quit passing by my bus.”

Meanwhile, Norma says she is scared to death when she sees vehicles passing the bus. And to make matters worse she believes vehicles are speeding.

So, Leslee pulled out her Speed Busters radar gun. She captured three vehicles going 61 mph in the 45 mph zone. She also caught one going 64 mph. About 30 seconds before the school bus stopped a vehicle flew by them going 74 mph.

Leslee asked Hunter his opinion and what he wanted accomplished. “I think it’s not great. And I have one question. Why weren’t the cops out here looking at this investigation?” replied Hunter.

Leslee took Hunter and Norma’s concerns to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Art Rowand acknowledged they have received patrol requests from Norma. He says the area has been assigned as a place for increased patrols. Leslee will be following up on those results.

If you or someone you know has an issue with speeding contact Leslee on her @WFLALeslee Facebook page or on her @LesleeLacey Twitter account, and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s