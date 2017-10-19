Scariest horror movies of all time

By Published:

If you’re not one for trick-or-treating, stay in this Halloween and spend the night watching one of the scariest horror movies of all time (according to IMDB).

1. The Exorcist

2. The Shining

3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

4. Psycho

5. Alien

6. The Thing

7. Rosemary’s Baby

8. Halloween

9. Suspiria

10. Dawn of the Dead

11. Jaws

12. Don’t Look Now

13. Night of the Living Dead

14. the Innocents

15. Carrie

16. An American Werewolf in London

17. The Haunting

18. The Omen

19. Nosferatu

20. Bride of Frankenstein

21. A Nightmare on Elm Street

22. The Blair Witch Project

23. Invasion of the Body Snatchers

24. The Silence of the Lambs

25. The Sixth Sense

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s