RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene of a home in Ruskin where a man has barricaded himself inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is in a home on Tanana Fall Drive. The man barricaded himself in and has threatened suicide with a firearm.

Deputies have evacuated the neighboring homes as a precaution.

Crisis negotiators are on scene and will attempt to make contact with the man to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

