Roads closed, police on standby as Univ. of Florida braces for Richard Spencer speech today

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Several roads are shut down and hundreds of police officers are on standby as the University of Florida braces for an event featuring white nationalist Richard Spencer, who will speak for the first time since the deadly rallies in Charlottesville back in August.

Many students claim they will be protesting peacefully outside of the Phillips Center where Spencer is scheduled to speak. The group “No Nazis at UF” has more than 1,000 people on its Facebook page.

Several roads are closed near the Phillips Center and there will be one parking lot reserved for protesters.

The university is working closely with all law enforcement on campus. They urge anyone on campus during the event to download the GATORSAFE app and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

On Monday, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency ahead of Spencer’s speech.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at 2:30 this afternoon. He will hold a news conference at 12:45 with the media. You can watch that live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

