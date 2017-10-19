Richard Spencer drowned out by boos at UF speech, called for firing of white professors

By Published:
White nationalist Richard Spencer answers reporter questions at a news conference prior to his speech at the University of Florida campus.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Richard Spencer was drowned out by boos at his speech at the University of Florida Thursday.

Spencer, a white nationalist and advocate of free speech and state sovereignty couldn’t seem to get his ideologies across as the crowd chanted “Go home, Spencer!” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Spencer spent most of the speech criticizing his hecklers, calling them a “disgrace,” and the problem with America–at one point calling for all white professors to be fired and for all white students to stop going to school.

During his speech and at a press conference earlier that day, he repeatedly referenced his speech from 2013, where he called for an ethnostate. At the press conference, Spencer made an argument for state sovereignty, at one point stating, “historically speaking, absolutely, this is a white country.” He added that “other people, who don’t look like me, who are non-Europeans, they already have their own sovereign states— what is the issue? Am I talking to preschoolers?” But he couldn’t seem to expand on those remarks during his speech on Thursday afternoon, instead engaging in testy exchanges with several students during a Q&A.

He did have time to call white people a “beautiful,” and remember a white America before the country was “influenced by the 1965 immigration act,” when there were “50’s dinners” and “nice communities.” “We are strangers in our own land,” Spencer said.

 

