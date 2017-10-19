Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Blackberry Hoisin Pork with Zucchini and Black Bean Rice

Blackberry Hoisin Pork with Zucchini and Black Bean Rice

Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, Bakery whole wheat bread, and cheesecake for dessert.

Straining the blackberry hoisin sauce makes it very smooth and glossy.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

2 boneless pork chops (about 1 lb)

Produce

1 shallot

2 teaspoons minced roasted garlic

1/2 cup fresh (or frozen) blackberries

1 small zucchini squash

1 ear yellow corn

1 lime

Dry Grocery

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/2 cup jasmine rice

1/2 cup reduced-sodium black beans

From Your Pantry

2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare rice through step 1 (10 minutes)

Prepare blackberry sauce and pork (25 minutes)

Complete rice and pork; serve (5 minutes)

Recipe: Blackberry Hoisin Pork

Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons minced roasted garlic

1/2 cup fresh (or frozen) blackberries

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 boneless pork chops (about 1 lb)

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Steps:

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan). Chop shallot (1 tablespoon). Preheat medium saucepan on medium-low 2–3 minutes.

2. Place 1 tablespoon oil, shallots, and garlic in pan; cook 2–3 minutes or until shallots are tender. Add blackberries, vinegar, water, and hoisin; simmer 6–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until blackberries have softened. Gently press blackberries with back of spoon. Strain sauce through a fine mesh strainer (if desired).

3. Coat pork with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and seasoning. Grill pork 5–6 minutes, on each side, and until 145°F. Let pork stand 5 minutes to rest. Top pork with sauce; serve with remaining sauce on the side.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 460kcal; FAT 28g; SAT FAT 6g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 560mg; CARB 17g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 34g; VIT A 2%; VIT C 15%; CALC 6%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Zucchini and Black Bean Rice

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup jasmine rice

1 cup water

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 lime, for zest/juice

1 small zucchini squash, shredded

1 ear yellow corn

1/2 cup reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Steps:

1. Prepare rice following package instructions (using 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon oil). Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon) and squeeze for juice (1 tablespoon). Shred zucchini (1/2 cup) and remove corn from cob (1/2 cup).

2. Remove rice from heat. Drain and rinse beans. Stir beans, corn, zucchini, zest, juice, and seasoning into rice. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/2 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 4.5g; SAT FAT 0.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 210mg; CARB 45g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 10g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 35%; CALC 6%; IRON 10%