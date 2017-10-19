Police helicopter captures ‘kangaroo fight club’ in Australia

VICTORIA, Australia (WFLA/CNN) – A police helicopter in Victoria, Australia captured a fight between two kangaroos.
The infrared camera shows what are possibly two male kangaroos punching and kicking each other.
The fight lasted about a minute, according to police.
A third kangaroo watched from the side.
Fighting is common among male kangaroos as a show of dominance.
