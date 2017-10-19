Painted Mason Jars

Halloween Mason Jar by Lorie Gomon with Market516

Supplies:

Quart size mason jar

Set of 4 wooden spoons (Can be found in sets of 4 at Walmart)

Dixie Belle Chalk/Mineral paint in the following colors: Caviar (black), Florida Orange, Cotton (white) and Palmetto (green).

Black paint pen (fine tip)

White paint pen (fine tip)

Orange paint pen (fine tip)

Raffia (approximately 12 strands)

Decorative ribbon of choice

Optional: Halloween charm or decoration to hang from jar

Steps:

Remove ring & lid if your jar has them.

Make sure jar is completely clean and dry, inside & out.

Paint jar with (2) thin coats of the “Caviar” (black), allowing to completely dry in between coats. The paint dries quickly; approximately 10-15 minutes.

While your jar is drying, paint spoons in each of the Dixie Belle paint colors: Caviar (Black), Florida Orange, Cotton (white) and Palmetto (green). Paint two coats both sides; allowing them to dry in between.

Once the jar is completely dry, use your paint pen, in the color of your choice and write Happy Halloween (or anything of your choice) on the front; let it dry.

Once the saying is dry; tie ribbon around the neck of the jar and attach a Halloween charm (optional)

Cut the long strands of the raffia in half, bunch it altogether and bend in half so the cut ends meet. Stuff the bent side into the jar so the cut ends are sticking up & out of the top.

Once both sides of spoons are completely dry, use paint pens to make scary faces and/or sayings on the flat side of the spoons. Let them dry completely.

Once the spoons are done, place them in the jar and arrange as you like!

You can find the supplies at the locations:

Walmart carries wooden spoons in sets of 4

Dixie Belle Chalk/Mineral paint can be purchased at Market516 or the Dixie Belle website at: www.dixiebellepaint.com

Jar, paint pens, raffia, ribbons and charms can be purchased at your local Walmart or craft supply store.