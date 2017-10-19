Mother says man tried to kidnap her son at Aquatica water park in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The search is on for a suspect after a mother said someone tried to kidnap her child from a local water park.

Authorities released a sketch of a man who deputies said is a person of interest in an attempt to grab a child at SeaWorld’s Aquatica last Thursday.

However, questions are being raised about the mother’s story.

The mother involved in the alleged incident told WESH 2 News she had to kick and punch the man to rescue her son, but it’s important to note that SeaWorld gave WESH 2 News a statement Wednesday afternoon saying their video is inconsistent with what the mother is claiming happened.

According to the report, last Thursday, Kayla Seymour, 24, of Sanford, claimed a man tried to abduct her 4-year-old son from the co-ed locker room. Seymour spoke with WESH 2 News, but did not want her face shown.

“My son was at my side. I had turned around to put the code in the locker, and next thing I know my son’s being grabbed and taken around the corner by someone I didn’t know. My son was screaming for help,” Seymour said.

Seymour claimed a man whom she did not know had her son by the wrist and was walking away with him. She said she ran after the stranger, kicked him in the leg, and when he let go of her son, she struck him in the face.

“I had to assault the man to get my son back, and once that happened, they detained me and made it seem like I was the criminal in the situation,” Seymour said.

Seymour claimed that some Aquatica employees, at least one of whom she believes was a security guard, separated her from the man, got her version of what happened, and then told her to leave the park.

She said later that night she called the Sheriff’s Office to follow up and was surprised they had no record of the incident, so she filed one. Deputies said when they reached out to Aquatica security, they were told no record of the incident existed.

SeaWorld provided WESH 2 News a statement, saying, “The allegation was not reported to security at the park or law enforcement, and videos are inconsistent with her account. We are fully cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen the alleged incident at Aquatica or know the man in the sketch to call them or Crimeline.

