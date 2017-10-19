LIST: Prohibited items from University of Florida during Richard Spencer speech

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Protests are expected around a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida.

The school also increased security out of concerns the protests could turn violent.

Spencer is the president of the white nationalist group National Policy Institute. His previous speeches on college campuses have sparked protests, including at Auburn University in April and Texas A&M in December. In August, Spencer led a torch-lit protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, against the vote to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Protestors at UF can’t carry guns or sticks, including sticks with signs. There will be no shields or fireworks, either.

There is long list of prohibited items:

• Weapons, firearms or simulated firearms, tasers, knives, sharp objects

• Lighters, matches, torches or open flame

• Any athletic equipment or other items which could be used as a weapon

• Masks of any kind, goggles, bandanas/scarfs, neck gaiters

• Flag Poles, bats, clubs, sticks (including sticks on signs)

• Aerosol/pressurized cans, mace

• Chains, padlocks, bicycle locks

• Shields

• Fireworks

• Backpacks, bags, purses, clutches

• Signs made of anything other than cloth, paper, foam core, cardboard

• Cans, metal or glass containers, premixed beverages or alcoholic beverages

• No water bottles of any kind

• Pop-up tents, canopies or hammocks

• Wagons or pull carts

• Coolers

• Drones or other unmanned aircraft systems

• Pets (excluding ADA service animals)

• Grills, propane tanks

• Bicycles, scooters, skateboards

• Tobacco products of any kind

• Umbrellas

• Laser pointers

• Water balloons

• Megaphones or other amplified sound devices

• Any other items that campus police determine pose a risk to safety or a disruption of classes or vehicular or pedestrian traffic

Police are keeping watch near the Philips Center of Performing Arts where Spencer will speak at 2:30 p.m.

“I think in reality his words have absolutely no value. They’re not based on education. They’re not based on scholarship and they are contrary to everything the university and all of our great public research universities have at the core which is that we welcome people from all races all ethnicities, even indeed all nationalities and certainly all religions and all skin color,” said UF president W. Kent Fuchs.

“The one thing that comes out of this though is it is prompting a great discussion around race and religion and the value of a diversity of that on a university campus. And also we understand now even more clearly what he is about which is an anti American message of having the white race be separate from all other races and his have his religion be separate from all other religions.”

