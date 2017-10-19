Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates’ milk

(WFLA) — A caring kindergartner is getting a lot of attention online for an act of kindness.

When five-year-old Sunshine realized some of her friends didn’t have money to buy milk at snack time, she broke out her piggy bank.

When she told her grandmother the reason she was counting out her money, Grandma Jackie was touched.

According to Grandma Jackie’s Facebook post, Sunshine said her friend’s mom doesn’t have any milk money so she wanted to share her own.

Sunshine was saving up for her first snowmobile. But, that will come in time.

For now, she’s spending her money on a cause close to her heart.

The story went viral online and now she and her grandmother are taking that gesture to the next level.

Sunshine and her grandmother have a go fund me page for the “Milk Money Mission.”

As of this morning, they’ve raised more than $9,000 passing their original $5,000 goal.

