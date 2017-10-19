High school in Lakeland on lockdown after report of shots fired

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland is on lockdown after faculty members reported hearing shots fired.
Officers are now going room to room as they investigate the report.
Lake Gibson High School is located at 7007 Socrum Loop Rd. in Lakeland.
No other details have been released.
WFLA has crews on the way.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 13-year-old suffers abuse by Hillsborough teacher, 2nd man before giving birth to baby girl
- Clearwater man shot, killed by police after he approached them with gun
- Roads closed, police on standby as Univ. of Florida braces for Richard Spencer speech today
- VIDEO: Lakeland officer lucky to be alive after being hit by drunk driver during traffic stop
- UF students prepare for more protests ahead of Richard Spencer’s appearance
- FWC: Viral ‘shark-dragging’ video taken in Hillsborough County
- Police: Mom murdered babies by putting them in hot oven
- Billy Joel to return to Amalie Arena in February