High school in Lakeland on lockdown after report of shots fired

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland is on lockdown after faculty members reported hearing shots fired.

Officers are now going room to room as they investigate the report.

Lake Gibson High School is located at 7007 Socrum Loop Rd. in Lakeland.

No other details have been released.

