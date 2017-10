GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gainesville police are responding to reports of a shot fired at an intersection about ten minutes from the venue where Richard Spencer spoke on Thursday.

The report of a single shot fired at 34th and Archer came just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said a man in a silver Jeep reportedly fired a shot and fled.

No one was hit by the shot.

Anyone with info regarding single shot fired from Silver Jeep should call 955-1818. PIO enroute to scene shortly. — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) October 19, 2017

