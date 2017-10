SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Riverview High School is the Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week.

The Rams defeated district rivals the Manatee Hurricanes on Friday to earn the honor.

“We came out and played hard. We play fast, strong, smart, disciplined and always listen to what the coach said,” said Dekota Morriss.

News Channel 8 photojournalist has more in the video above.

MORE TOP STORIES: