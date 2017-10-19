Footballer banned for 5 matches for urinating towards fans

Photo credit: Benoît Prieur (Agamitsudo)

TORRE DEL GRECO, Italy (AP) – A footballer in Italy has been suspended for five matches for urinating towards opposition fans.

Giovanni Liberti of non-league side Turris received the lengthy ban. During a stoppage in play in a 3-3 draw against Sarnese, Liberti “urinated in the direction of the away section, making obscene and vulgar gestures, while showing his genital organ,” says the Serie D disciplinary body.

Turris will appeal the ban. Club president Antonio Colantonio insists “Liberti absolutely did not do what is alleged.”

Colantonio says, “There’s a fountain near the wall and the player … was drinking and adjusting his shirt which, by regulation, should be inside his shorts.”

He adds: “The visiting club confirmed to us that our player did not do anything that has been alleged.”

Another Serie D player was also banned for five matches.

Frattese’s Francesco Ferrieri of Frattese was sanctioned for kicking, punching and slapping the Nardo masseur while the match was stopped for fighting in the stands between the two sets of supporters.

