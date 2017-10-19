Firefighters investigating blaze at Frenchy’s motel in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at Frenchy’s motel in Clearwater Beach on Thursday morning.
The call came in around 5:45 a.m.
A Clearwater Fire Department spokesperson said the fire was contained to one hotel room on the second floor.
The fire is out and there were no injuries.
Some visitors may have to be moved to other accommodations.
Frenchy’s Oasis Motel is located at 423 E. Shore Drive in Clearwater Beach.
