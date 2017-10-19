Defaced homes, cars in Carollwood with gang signs

Ryan Hughes

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — At least two homes were defaced in Carrollwood with “Folk Nation” gang symbols.

The vandal(s) painted gang symbols on homes, cars and a community clubhouse with symbols including the Star of David with a number 6 in the middle.

They also left symbols of pitchforks, which reportedly means strength by the devil, and Crips signs.

Deputies said two families were hit including, a black family and the pastor of the Sheriff’s Office.

The black family said they think they were targeted because their mom is religious.

Deputies are investigating. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

