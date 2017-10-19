Dash cam footage shows Escambia County deputy crash into home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained dash cam video that shows an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into a Pensacola home.

The crash happened on Oct. 8th at a home on the 3300 block of North W Street.

According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, Deputy George D. Lloyd was driving a marked Escambia Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle responding to a burglary in progress. The deputy then lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle struck the front of the house, going through the wall. No one was hurt.

News 5 crews were on the scene after the crash happened and were able to interview the residents of the home. The man sitting inside of the room when the car crashed said he was lucky to be alive.

After viewing the dash cam video, Tom Ziniewicz, who was in the home at the time of the crash, says he believes the deputy was at fault.

“He was the driver,” Ziniewicz said. “He was responsible for the speed he was going. The weather conditions, that all comes into play. We were just at the wrong house at the wrong time.”

Ziniewicz says he still has neck and back pain from that night.

