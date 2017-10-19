Clearwater man shot, killed by police after he approached them with gun

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man is dead and a Clearwater police officer is on paid administrative leave this morning after a deadly confrontation outside the Sands of Clearwater apartment complex on Druid Road.

Police say they were forced to shoot 34-year-old Mitchell Fox just outside of his family’s apartment. Fox refused to obey their commands to put his handgun down and ignored several orders to stop approaching them.

Fox’s wife called 911 around 12:30 this morning saying her husband suffers from depression, he was suicidal, and last weekend he put an unloaded gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

Several units from Clearwater Police responded moments after the 911 call. Officer Christopher Fowler, who has been an officer on the force since November of last year, told investigators he was in fear for his life and shot Fox several times.

Officers performed CPR, but Fox later died at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

“There were several witnesses that clearly told him, that clearly heard him, that he was told to drop the handgun, drop the handgun, and he didn’t,” Chief Dan Slaughter said outside the couple’s apartment shortly after the shooting.

Slaughter called it a tragic situation for everyone involved. He said that moments before the deadly shooting, Fox’s wife told investigators her husband told her that he was going to hell and there was no way he was coming back.

Officer Fowler is on paid administrative leave, which is routine in a case like this.

Fox lived in the apartment with his two sons and wife.

