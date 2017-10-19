Clearwater caretaker steals over $60,000 from elderly man with dementia

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater woman hired to care for an elderly dementia patient stole more than $60,000 from his bank account and credit cards issued in his name.

According to an affidavit, Gayleen Ruth Stafford, 57, owned a business specializing in caring for patients with dementia. She was a caretaker for the victim’s wife until she died in 2010, at which time she began caring for the victim.

The victim’s doctor began documentation of memory loss in March of 2011. Detectives said around that time, Stafford began using four credit cards in the victim’s name and had a fifth card issued in her name associated with his Chase bank account. She said the card was “for emergency purposes only,” the affidavit states.

Detectives said Stafford used his card to pay for her bills, a Carnival cruise with her family and a trip to New York. In total, deputies said she stole $60,602.11 from her patient.

Stafford told detectives the charges from the credit cards and the payments to third parties by check were “in lieu of work she performed for the victim,” but was unable to provide any documents (invoices, etc) to back up her claims.

She was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with exploitation of the elderly or disabled adult (lack of capacity to consent). It’s unclear if she faces other charges.

