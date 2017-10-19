Cellphone video shows scuffle between Florida student, school bus driver

(WFLA/WPLG) – A South Florida mother said she is concerned for the safety of other students after she saw a cellphone video of a bus driver scuffling with her son.

The videos shows students break up the scuffle between the driver and the 13-year-old boy, but it wasn’t over.

Students can be heard in the video screaming for the driver to stop.

“He said ‘Mommy, I can’t breathe. This man was trying to kill me,’” Diana Cowan said of her son, Raedrian.

She said Raedrian was upset in the first place, because he claims the driver grabbed him by the shirt to get him back into his assigned seat.

“The anger that I saw in the video and how he handled my son, I’m very concerned for other kids,” Cowan said. “I’m concerned that this driver could hurt other children, I mean, worse than how he hurt my son.”

