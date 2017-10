TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for their next Captain Fear.

The mascot position was posted via Teamwork Online.

The job listing says Captain Fear must be an upbeat, outgoing individual with the ability to interaction with all types of people.

Previous experience as a mascot at the collegiate level or with a professional sports team is required.

