Authorities seek help finding missing SC mom, 2 kids who could be in Manatee Co.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help finding a mother and two of her children who may be in the Bradenton area.

A third child who was missing was found at the residence of a family member in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in Pickens County, South Carolina say Siquanna Armstrong dropped off the third child and then left with her two other children, Laila Terrell, 5, and Drake Terrell, 2.

There is a court order in South Carolina ordering the children be taken into custody if found.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact law enforcement.

