Authorities seek help finding missing SC mom, 2 kids who could be in Manatee Co.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in South Carolina are asking for help finding a mother and two of her children who may be in the Bradenton area.
A third child who was missing was found at the residence of a family member in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities in Pickens County, South Carolina say Siquanna Armstrong dropped off the third child and then left with her two other children, Laila Terrell, 5, and Drake Terrell, 2.
There is a court order in South Carolina ordering the children be taken into custody if found.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact law enforcement.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- High school in Lakeland on lockdown after report of shots fired
- 13-year-old suffers abuse by Hillsborough teacher, 2nd man before giving birth to baby girl
- Clearwater man shot, killed by police after he approached them with gun
- Roads closed, police on standby as Univ. of Florida braces for Richard Spencer speech today
- VIDEO: Lakeland officer lucky to be alive after being hit by drunk driver during traffic stop
- UF students prepare for more protests ahead of Richard Spencer’s appearance
- FWC: Viral ‘shark-dragging’ video taken in Hillsborough County
- Police: Mom murdered babies by putting them in hot oven
- Billy Joel to return to Amalie Arena in February