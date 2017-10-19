8 on Your Side target now wanted by the law

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Billy Brower’s really getting the business after a storm and home repair advertisement he placed on Craigslist last month. The trouble is, his business is coming from the law instead of would-be customers.

8 on Your Side investigated Brower and discovered he was advertising for construction services he wasn’t licensed to perform.

Now, Pinellas County has fined him $500 and Brower’s probation officer has drafted a warrant for his arrest. Brower didn’t want to talk about that when we tracked him down.

“I don’t want to talk,” Brower said. “I want to go home.”

In her violation of probation affidavit, Brower’s probation officer cited the Pinellas civil citation, our investigation and the complaints of a woman who insists he previously victimized her.

Rachelle Roach says Brower was posing as a private investigator when he conned her years ago and believes he is still a danger to others.

“As we speak, I can tell you he’s out there he’s looking for his next victim,” Roach said. “He’s an economic predator.”

Brower claims he’s just misunderstood and was only trying to drum up some contracting business for an uncle that he refused to identify to his probation officer even when she pressed him. He’s on probation for stealing money while working as a bail bondsman years ago.

He now has a felony violation of probation warrant for his arrest. Whatever explanation Brower has for his latest behavior, he’ll eventually have a chance to tell it to a judge.

MORE TOP STORIES: