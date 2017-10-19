8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Oct. 20-22

1. Ringling International Arts Festival (Friday, Saturday)

The world’s most thrilling and acclaimed performers will be live for three nights of music, theater, dance and more. Get the details

2. Chalk Art Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

For three days, over 40 incredible artists will transform the beach’s sidewalks into a spectacular bigger-than-life-canvases. Get the details

3. National Seafood Month (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Indulge in a chef hand-crafted menu at The Don CeSar hotel to celebrate National Seafood Month. Get the details

4. RVR’s Hillbilly Hoe-Down (Saturday)

Bring the kids out for a great cause and enjoy face painting, pumpkin patch, mini horse interactions, bbq, live music and raffles with prizes. Get the details

5. Streetcar Fest & Oktoberfest (Saturday)

Riders can enjoy live music, entertainment and other activities while riding for FREE. Get the details

6. Science Festival (Saturday)

Explore science under the sun and get a hands-on experience with the latest technologies and discoveries. Get the details

7. Orchestra Pops in Park (Saturday, Sunday)

Spend a date night under the stars and listen to free music throughout Tampa Bay. Get the details

8. Night at the Museum (Sunday)

Catch pirates, explorers, Florida pioneers and Star Wars characters sneaking around the museum galleries for some Halloween fun. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

