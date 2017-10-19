70-year-old man exposed self near Manatee County school bus

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints of a man exposing himself near a school bus in Anna Maria on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the 70-year-old man, who has been identified, exposed himself between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. in the area of Bayfront Park.

The man has not been charged at this time.

If you have information regarding the incident, contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, extension 1927.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW