5 Sarasota Co schools on lockdown after student shows gun on bus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five Sarasota County schools were on lockdown Thursday morning.

Riverview and Suncoast Polytechnical high schools, Suncoast Technical College and Phillippi and Wilkinson elementary schools were locked down after 7:30 a.m.

The school district said it received a report that a high school student had a gun on a bus headed toward Riverview High School. The student also showed the gun and bullets to other kids.

When the bus arrived at school, the student vanished.

“All students are safe,” the statement said.

Students were in locked classrooms and learning is continuing.

“We are working closely with the Sheriff’s Office and will update you as the situation changes. Please do not attempt to come to your child’s school during the lockdown, as no one is currently permitted to enter or exit the campuses.”