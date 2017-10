ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was killed Wednesday while crossing the street in St. Pete.

Police said that a Ford truck struck the woman on 16th Street South near 14th Avenue South just after noon.

She suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

16th Street South will be closed at 14th Avenue South for several hours for the investigation.

