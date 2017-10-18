WATCH: High school soccer players sing national anthem after sound system fails

(WFLA) — Two high school soccer teams from Massachusettes are getting national attention for how they handled the sound system failing during the national anthem before a game.

The girls’ soccer teams from East Bridgewater and Rockland high schools were standing for the Star-Spangled Banner when the sound system at the stadium stopped working.

But that didn’t stop the high school players from carrying on with the anthem.

Instead of abandoning the song, players from both teams stepped up and sang the rest of the anthem acapella.

A local sports reporter for The Spark captured the moment on video and posted it to Twitter, where it’s gained attention from people all over the country.

