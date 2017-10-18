WATCH: High school soccer players sing national anthem after sound system fails

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — Two high school soccer teams from Massachusettes are getting national attention for how they handled the sound system failing during the national anthem before a game.

The girls’ soccer teams from East Bridgewater and Rockland high schools were standing for the Star-Spangled Banner when the sound system at the stadium stopped working.

But that didn’t stop the high school players from carrying on with the anthem.

Instead of abandoning the song, players from both teams stepped up and sang the rest of the anthem acapella.

A local sports reporter for The Spark captured the moment on video and posted it to Twitter, where it’s gained attention from people all over the country.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s