Volunteers help keep Weeki Wachee River clean

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Weeki Wachee has a big problem with everyone from boaters, jet skiers, kayakers and people just walking along the river using it as a garbage dumpster.

So every third Wednesday of the month the “Boating In Florida” team, along with volunteers, get in kayaks and use their paddles to clean up the Weeki Wachee River.

This is the off-season which means there are not as many people out polluting but every time the “Boating In Florida” group goes out, they always come back with trash bags full of cans, shoes, paper wrappings and debris.

Every month the first fifteen participants receive a complimentary kayak rental. “Boating In Florida” can always use volunteers willing to spend between two and a half to three hours to help them clean up the Weeki Wachee River.

News Channel 8 even had the chance to get in a kayak and help them out this week. You can see the full story by watching the video above.