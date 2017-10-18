UF students prepare for more protests ahead of Richard Spencer’s appearance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Security is a top priority, students are ready to protest and law enforcement officers from across the state are descending on the University of Florida.

White nationalist Richard Spencer is expected to speak Thursday, drawing large crowds on both sides.

Students prepared for more protests Wednesday night.

“Will violence break out? Probably, because it’s inevitable when you’re dealing with groups like this,” said one UF student.

“We’re at a point in our society when we need to move forward in combating racism, not denying its existence and trying to bring it back in this country,” said student Matthew Bratko.

