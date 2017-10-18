Tampa police investigating stabbing homicide

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning.

Detectives say it is early in the investigation, but the homicide does not appear to be related to two murders that happened in Seminole Heights.

The homicide happened at 1:34 am in the area of 1203 E. Chilkoot Avenue. Police say a male was stabbed and went to a home at 1203 E. Chilkoot Ave. The victim knows people who live at the home.

Police do not know where the person was stabbed. The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital. Police have not released his name.

Tampa police are investigating two other homicides that are believed to be related.

Monica Hoffa, 32, of Tampa, was found dead early Friday morning Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of E New Orleans Avenue. Police said she might have been killed late Wednesday or Thursday last week.

On Oct. 9 at about 9 p.m., Benjamin Edward Mitchell, 22, was waiting for a HARTline bus on North 15th Street at Frierson Avenue when he was shot by an unknown suspect and later died as a result of the injuries.

Police released surveillance video of a man who was walking in the area when the first murder occurred.

Police also are urging residents in the Seminole Heights area to be vigilant and follow some basic safety tips.

Don’t walk alone at night. If you must be out walking after dark, arrange to have a friend join you.

Turn on outdoor lights, such as front porch lights. Tampa Police can provide light bulbs if necessary.

Report any suspicious activity to Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

