WATCH: Small plane crashes on St. Pete road, 4 people taken to hospitals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A small plane crashed on a road and hit multiple cars in St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon.

St. Pete police and fire departments are on scene at 18th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

Two people were on the plane.

Four people overall were taken to area hospitals and one person was treated at the scene.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON