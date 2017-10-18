SeaWorld cuts 350 jobs, mostly in Orlando and San Diego

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – SeaWorld is cutting 350 positions as the company’s parks deal with declining attendance.

Spokeswoman Aimee Jeansonne Becka said Wednesday that the cuts will include a mix of layoffs and not refilling open positions across the company. The cuts will primarily affect its Orlando corporate headquarters, as well as the parks in Orlando and San Diego.

Jeansonne Becka says most of the cuts will affect administrative positions that don’t deal directly with the public. She says SeaWorld is still committed to animal rescue and rehabilitation.

Park attendance has suffered since the 2013 documentary “Blackfish” suggested that SeaWorld’s treatment of animals may have led to the deaths of trainers. It announced last year that it would no longer breed killer whales and stop using them in shows.

