Search underway for Hillsborough sex offender who failed to register

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a registered sex offender.

Detectives say they do not know where Leroy Jones III is.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 29-year-old offender after he failed to update his residential address within 48 hours of changing it.

Online records show Jones was recently released from the Hillsborough County Jail, but failed to update his new address.

Online records show in 2009 Jones was convicted on charges of lewd and lascivious sexual battery of a victim who was 12 to 15 years old.

He also has two past convictions on charges of sex offender failure to register. Those convictions were in 2012 and 2017 in Hillsborough County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this subject and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

