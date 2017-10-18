Sarasota area named one of America’s ‘happiest’ cities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s something to smile about in the beautiful Sarasota area.

A new list from National Geographic Explorer ranks Sarasota, Bradenton and North Port areas as one of the nation’s happiest.

If you live in these areas, you are probably happier than other Americans, the list finds. Author Dan Buettner ranks the Sarasota areas number 14 on the list of 25 American cities.

“It ranks among the happiest cities in the United States, based on metrics like walkability, access to nature, and civic engagement,” Buettner writes.

Buettner and scientists from Gallup developed an index based on several factors to rank happiness. They then interviewed more than 250,000 people in 190 American metro areas.

Our nearby neighbor Naples is also on the list holding the number 11 slot.

So, what city is the happiest? Boulder, Colorado.

According to the study, America’s least-happy places are, Charleston, West Virginia; Fort Smith, Arkansas; and Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina.

