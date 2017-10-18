Richard Spencer event at University of Florida information

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – White Nationalist Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon at the University of Florida.

Information about Spencer’s visit:

The university is planning on spending $500,000 on extra security for the event at the Philips Center.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is urging students at the University of Florida not to attend Richard Spencer’s event.

UF fraternities are putting up signs of love, not hate, and asking students to use hastag #TogetherUF on social media.

City leaders mapped out roads that will close, primarily SW 34th Street but more could be added.

Campus classes will proceed except for some closures/cancelations related to proximity to the event including Fifield Hall, Entomology, Microbiology and the IFAS complex of buildings south of Hull Road.

Gov. Rick Scott’s state of emergency order allows local law enforcement to partner with other agencies for security.

Spencer says the emergency declaration is “flattering” but “most likely overkill.”

He’s also concerned that it could be used to keep him from speaking, saying a similar declaration in Charlottesville was “basically a means for suppressing the rally.”

UF will update its information line 1-866-UF FACTS (1-866-833-2287) as new information is available.

“It’s more than what it sounds like, it’s not like an alarming … that we expect a lot of violence. We don’t know what to expect, but we do need to prepare,” said Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell.

Having months to plan is a big advantage.

“We have great law enforcement, very professional, very well trained, very well equipped,” said Darnell.

Peaceful protests and teach-in’s are already taking place on campus. One in particular from the group “No Nazis at UF.”

“We plan to use our 1st amendment rights to practice free speech and protest against this person who is abusing his right to free speech and practicing hate speech,” he says.

As for citizens, a rumor hotline, non-emergency line, and even a student line have been set up to answer questions and offer help – 866-UF-FACTS. Everyone is urged to report suspicious activity and people.

For more information: hr.ufl.edu/information-update-for-richard-spencer-event/

