Remains found with jewelry in Orange Co. were missing woman’s, victim’s father says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—The family of a missing Orange County woman said remains found last month belong to her.

Tia Bonta, 24, was missing for more than a year.

WESH 2 News spoke to Kevin Bonta, Tia Bonta’s father, who said the search for answers is still not over.

“I have spent many a night crying and breaking down,” Kevin Bonta said.

He agonized over his missing daughter for months, and on Tuesday afternoon, Orange County deputies delivered the news to him.

“The body that was found, the remains and the jewelry, was, in fact, Tia, my daughter,” he said.

For the past 15 months, he’s vowed to never stop looking for his daughter.

“Now, my plea to the public is (to) actually find out what happened to her. That’s the goal. We need to know what happened,” Kevin Bonta said.

Tia Bonta was last seen in July 2016 near East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail.

In September 2017, deputies found jewelry and a woman’s remains near Fort Christmas Road in East Orange County.

When Kevin Bonta heard deputies say it was Tia, he felt a sense of closure.

“I’m glad that we found her,” he said.

The search for Tia might be over, but her father is still looking for answers.

“I think it’s important if anyone has info, they call Crimeline and leave info for us because it’s not over yet. We want justice now,” he said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office confirmed on Wednesday that the remains belonged to Bonita.

The investigation into Tia’s death is ongoing.

