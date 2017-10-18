Police: Tampa woman stabbed boyfriend to death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death early Wednesday morning.
Tampa police responded to reports of a stabbing around 1:30 a.m. and found 24-year-old Justin Lee Tyler Williams with a life-threatening wound.
Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives said his live-in girlfriend, Johnetta Shephard, made incriminating statements after the incident.
She was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
No further details are available at this time.
